Because of the coronavirus, Kylie Ostrofsky is one of 72 students from SVSU’s nursing school who completed their program early so they could enter the health care workforce faster.
“We ended up finishing two weeks before we were supposed to, so our professors were really helpful,” Ostrofsky said.
Ostrofsky will soon take her nursing board exam so she can earn her license and then officially begin work as an R.N.
The Frankenmuth native already has a position lined up at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw, where she’s worked the last two years as a nursing assistant.
She says she’s not afraid to join the front lines in the fight against the coronavirus.
“Crazy as it sounds, this has honestly made me more excited to join the profession because I’ve seen how hard the other nurses are working,” she said. “I just want to be able to do my part and step up and make a difference even if I’m not directly taking care of COVID patients, other patients in the hospital still need care and it’s still important for them to receive that quality care.”
Ostrofsky says it’s disappointing to not have an official graduation ceremony but she understands why it couldn’t happen.
She plans on taking part in SVSU’s December commencement.
