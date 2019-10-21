The US National Weather Service is warning of another round of lakeshore flooding that “has the potential to be a bit worse” than similar events last week.
The Grand Rapids post said winds of 35-to-45 mph will create waves 6-to-10-feet high on the west side of the state.
Those waves could peak at 10-to-14 feet on Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The post said that with the already high Great Lakes water levels, combined with a storm rise of 1, to possibly 2 feet, and large, battering waves, will lead to beach and dune erosion.
Lakeshore flooding of low-lying areas is likely, and people are told to steer clear of the piers Tuesday as large waves will overtop them.
