The National Weather Service confirmed a second tornado in the mid-Michigan area happened on Saturday.
A tornado started at 5:09 p.m. on Saturday three miles northeast of Clare near Cornwell Ave. and Surrey Road. The tornado ended at 5:16 p.m. six miles northeast of Clare of Adams Road and Brand Ave. according to the NWS.
The damage of this tornado includes tree limbs being snapped and a metal roof was torn off a barn. There were zero injuries in the tornado according to the NWS.
