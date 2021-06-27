The National Weather Service has confirmed there was an EF-2 tornado in northern Huron County on Saturday.
The last tornado to hit Huron County was an EF-0 on Nov. 6, 2015. The estimated peak wind of the tornado that affected Port Austin on Saturday was 120 mph according to the NWS.
The tornado started at 5:49 p.m. four miles southwest of Port Austin in Huron County. The tornado ended four miles east/northeast of Port Austin at 6:00 p.m. according to NWS.
The tornado started as an EF-0 producing multiple snapped trees and tree limbs just north of the Port Crescent Road and Sand Road intersection. The tornado tracked northeast and crossed M-53 just south of the M-53 and M-25 intersection.
After crossing that intersection, the tornado produces EF-2 damage to six houses, with three roofs completely detached, one house experiencing major roof damage with two garages and one barn being destroyed according to NWS.
The tornado continued northeast to N. Hellems Road and paralleled pointe aux Barques Road where multiple pine trees were destroyed. The tornado tracked across Eagle Bay Public Access Point and into Lake Huron.
