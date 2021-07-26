The National Weather Service confirmed four tornadoes touched down in Michigan on Saturday.
Two of those tornadoes were in mid-Michigan. An EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 100 miles per hour touched down in Genesee County’s Clayton Township. It caused significant damage to numerous homes in the area.
An EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of 80 miles per hour touched down in Port Austin in Huron County. It destroyed an outbuilding and caused damage to a soybean field.
An EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 100 miles per hour touched down in White Lake in Oakland County. One person was injured, and the tornado caused widespread damage.
Another EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 105 miles per hour touched down in Armada in Macomb County. That tornado caused widespread damage, but no one was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.