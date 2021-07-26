The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Port Austin on Saturday, July 24.
The tornado produced damage consistent with EF-0 intensity, with winds up to 80 mph, the NWS reported. The last tornado to impact Huron County was an EF-2 in Port Austin on June 26.
The tornado’s path was about 2.9 miles. It touched down near the intersection of N. Hellman and Grindstone Road, one mile east of Port Austin.
After the tornado touched down an outbuilding was destroyed, marking its peak intensity of 80 mph winds, the NWS said.
As the tornado tracked east, a field of soybean crops was damaged. Numerous trees were then damaged as the tornado approached Sullivan Road. It then continued east causing damage to a fence line before lifting near Tomlinson Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.