The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Oakland County on Sunday.
The tornado touched down five miles northwest of Clarkston in Springfield Township.
The NWS estimates the tornado had a peak wind speed of 65 mph and was 0.8 miles long and 75 yards wide.
There were no fatalities or injuries reported.
Most of the damage was numerous large limbs that were broken off trees, and some small trees were uprooted. Two homes sustained minor damage to its siding.
