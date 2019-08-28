South Haven Pier
Source: NWS

Be safe out there!

The National Weather Service is reporting wave heights up to 7 feet on parts of Lake Michigan today.

The Grand Rapids Office reports that dangerous conditions like this will continue across all West Michigan beaches throughout Wednesday. Dangerous conditions are also expected on Thursday.

Officials warn that waves will continue to overtop piers and create dangerous currents; and they are telling people to stay off of piers and walks.

They also urge beach goers to use extreme caution.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.