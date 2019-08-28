Be safe out there!
The National Weather Service is reporting wave heights up to 7 feet on parts of Lake Michigan today.
The Grand Rapids Office reports that dangerous conditions like this will continue across all West Michigan beaches throughout Wednesday. Dangerous conditions are also expected on Thursday.
Officials warn that waves will continue to overtop piers and create dangerous currents; and they are telling people to stay off of piers and walks.
They also urge beach goers to use extreme caution.
