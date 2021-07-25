The National Weather Service has confirmed there was an EF-1 tornado in Clayton Township on Saturday July 24, 2021.
The last tornado event that happened in Genesee County was on March 14, 2019. An EF-0 tornado impacted Lennon and another EF-0 tornado impacted Genesee Charter Township.
The most significant damage the tornado caused to be along with EF-1 damage was west of Morrish Road along Calkins Road, and along Morrish Road south of Calkins Road according to the NWS. There have been zero reported injuries or deaths according to the NWS.
The tornado’s estimated peak wind reached 100 MPH and was 1.9 miles in length. The tornado started three miles south of Flushing at 6:21 p.m. and stopped at 6:26 p.m. four miles south to southeast of Flushing.
The tornado path went from Northeast of Calkins and North McKinley Road west of Elms Road between Calkins and Corunna Road. There were three garages that were destroyed or partially damaged from the tornado.
There was also some minor structural damage to the adjacent homes including the loss of siding and roofing materials according to the NWS.
