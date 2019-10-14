Snow has made its way to Michigan.
The US National Weather Service post in Gaylord posted a picture of their first snowman of the season.
The post said that while everyone was sleeping, the post area got a slushy .1”, enough to make a mini-Frosty.
The post said the snowman’s appearance is only two days later than the snowy friend they made last year.
