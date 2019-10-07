Say what?
The National Weather Service, Gaylord post has said the dreaded “s” word.
The post said that while temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s are expected midweek in that section of Michigan, much cooler air is expected to arrive for the weekend, possibly even bringing the first SNOWFLAKES of the season.
The post said the flakes could be spotted across parts of interior northern Michigan.
Stay tuned….
