The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous waves and currents along parts of the Great Lakes.
The Grand Rapids office said that on Wednesday, high waves, between 3-5 feet, will create hazardous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan. Especially at beaches north of Holland. Specifically, the South beaches at Grand Haven and Pere Marquette State Park.
A high swim risk is also expected in Alger County on Wednesday. Particularly dangerous locations include exposed regions of Grand Marais Harbor, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Beaches and Dunes, and Au Train Bay, according to the NWS. Officials say you should avoid swimming.
Likewise, a moderate swim risk has been issued for Marquette County. Specifically Eastern Marquette County Beaches along M-28 and Shot Point.
Officials are warning people to stay away and off the piers as well as avoiding the water.
