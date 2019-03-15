The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood warning for Midland County due to the water levels of the Tittabawasee River.
As of 10:45 a.m. on March 15, the Tittabawasee River level was 21.11 feet and rising.
The following roads are closed due to standing water:
- Tittabawassee River Rd.
- Golfside Dr.
- Emerson Park Rd.
NWS has forecasted the Tittabawasee River to crest at 27 feet by March 17th in the afternoon.
The following is a list of anticipated road closures given the river flood forecast:
- Bark Ln.
- Soper St.
- Forest St.
- West St. Andrews between Orchard and Eastman
- Crissy St.
- Currie Parkway
- Pine Grove and Bent Oak Dr.
- Pomranky Rd. behind Golf Course
- Main St. by Historical Museum
- Whitman Dr. at Atwell St.
- St. Charles St.
- Poseyville Rd.
- Anne St. parking lots
- Main St. north of University Avenue and north of Sugnet
- Harlow St. at Sugnet
- Valley Dr.
Do not drive through flooded areas and if you must travel, please watch for standing water over many streets throughout the City of Midland and Midland County.
Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas, and floating debris.
Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.
Residents can monitor flooding and street closures by going to www.midland911.org. Residents can also contact Midland County 911 Emergency Management, Midland County 911, or view the City of Midland Facebook page. Residents can also sign up for text and email alerts through Nixle.com.
