The Saginaw River at Bay City has peaked, according to the National Weather Service.
Bay County Central Dispatch said the river is expected to fluctuate a few inches up and down before it starts to drop on Saturday.
The river reached its peak height about 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, according to the Essexville Public Safety Department.
"There are some rain showers predicted for the weekend but officials are confident that it will not impact the river. There is also no significant wind forecast," the department said.
