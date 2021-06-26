The National Weather Service has issued a crest prediction for the Tittabawassee River of 20.1 feet. The flood stage is 24 feet.
The forecast predicts the river will reach the action flood stage on Sunday at noon.
Rivers at this stage are generally near or slightly above the top of its banks, but there is no flooding and any overflowing is confined to marshes or parks. On coastlines, tides are elevated.
Stay with TV5 for more updates on this story.
