The Oakland County Health Division issued emergency orders to close all shopping malls, playground equipment, and require all childcare centers to develop and implement a daily screening protocol for children, staff, parents, and visitors to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Oakland County Executive David Coulter said additional steps are under consideration.
Coulter urges residents to shift to essential activities to protect the community and the hospital system.
Coulter also acknowledged the shortage of critical supplies at local hospitals. He encourages medical officers who are canceling not urgent dental and other procedures to donate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they have in their inventories.
“The steps we take today as individuals, businesses, and government will save lives,” Coulter said. “We have to protect our hospital systems, so they stay equipped to help the very sickest. We can get through this together, but we have to act together.”
The order closes Oakland County shopping malls at noon effective Saturday, March 21.
The ban on indoor and outdoor playground equipment takes place immediately. Playground equipment in childcare centers and areas without playground equipment such as walking trails and grassy areas are exempt from the order.
The childcare order, which takes effect on Monday, March 23, requires the development and implementation of a daily screening program for all staff, children, parents, and visitors, according to Coulter. Non-essential visitors are exempt from the daycare.
The orders are effective until April 17, 2020.
According to the order, a communicable disease coronavirus which causes COVID-19 has been identified that can be transmitted from person to person. In order to control and limit the spread of the communicable disease, it is necessary to prevent people from coming into contact with uninfected people.
Oakland County residents with questions about COVID-19 can call the Health Division’s Nurse on Call phone at 800-848-5533. Residents with non-health calls should call 248-858-1000.
