Sheriff Mike Bouchard announced in a press conference on Thursday the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office have found no credible threats related to the numerous false threats made after Tuesday’s Oxford High School shooting.
Bouchard said he anticipated a lot of false threats after Tuesday’s shooting.
“People making threats think it is funny or a way to get out of school,” Bouchard said. “It is not funny; it is a crime.”
The sheriff’s office was aware of at least 60 schools closed because of fake threats or behavior related to these incidents. The FBI had at least 40 agents in the area to help track down threats according to Special Agent Tim Waters.
The Oakland County Prosecutor, Karen McDonald, said her office is looking at all the evidence and there could be potential charges given within the next 24 hours. McDonald also said people making these false threats could be charged with a felony.
“A false threat of terrorism is a felony and could be up to 20 years in jail, “McDonald said.
Bouchard said he expects schools to be back open by Monday and law enforcement will be working to make sure schools can reopen safely.
