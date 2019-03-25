Last week the confirmed measles count in Oakland County stood at seven, but as of Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 18 total cases.
The outbreak reportedly stems from a visitor to the county from Israel on March 13th.
MDHHS and the Oakland County Health Division added more exposure sites to the list as well.
As of Monday the list includes sites in Oak Park, Berkley, Southfield, and Farmington Hills.
An infected person also reportedly visited Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
The full list of locations and times of potential exposure is here.
MDHHS asks that anyone who may have been exposed call ahead to the emergency room or healthcare provider before any visit so precautions can be taken.
The health department also reminds people that even though they may have visited a place where they may have been exposed, vaccination within 72 hours can prevent the infection.
Immune Globulin is also effective within six days of exposure for anyone considered high risk.
Those at highest risk are people who have not been vaccinated, pregnant women and those whose immune systems are compromised.
Symptoms of the illness include fevers as high as 103 degrees, cough, runny nose and a raised red rash, that can appear between 7 and 14 days, or up to 21 days after exposure.
Measles is a vaccine preventable disease, and immunizations are available at most healthcare providers.
For more information visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website at michigan.gov/mdhhs
