Oakland County health officials are confirming two new cases of rabies in skunks found in Southfield and Troy.
The confirmations follow a report last week that a skunk's carcass also found in Southfield, just north of Detroit, tested positive for rabies.
In March, officials said a skunk in Rochester Hills was confirmed to have rabies. Rochester Hills is northeast of Southfield.
Residents are urged to stay away from skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes, and stray cats and dogs.
Rabies symptoms in animals include general sickness, swallowing problems and excessive drooling, slow and unusual movement, no apparent fear of humans and aggression.
It can be fatal to humans after symptoms begin to occur. Deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.
