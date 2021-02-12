The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in the search of a runaway, endangered patient.
On Feb. 11 at 7:50 p.m., deputies were sent to Pontiac General Hospital for a runaway patient.
Dijimon Kelly, a 22-year-old man from Southfield, was being transported from Ascension Hospital Southfield to Pontiac General by an ambulance.
Kelly freed himself from restraints and fled from the ambulance southbound on Seminole Street, according to EMS.
The sheriff’s office said Kelly was under clinical petition by the Oakland County Probate Court for mental health problems at the time of his escape.
Kelly suffers from impulse control issues and has made statements about threatening “suicide by cop.”
Deputies searched the immediate area around Pontiac General Hospital.
Kelly is described as 5’6”, 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hospital gown, black sweatpants, and socks. Deputies are still searching the city of Pontiac.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911 or by dialing 911.
