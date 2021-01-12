The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for a missing and endangered child.
Queen Jaiyana-Eloise Norton was last seen in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pontiac.
She was wearing a purple coat with a fur hood, dark leggings, black boots, and a pink/purple striped winter hat.
The sheriff’s office described her as 3 feet, about 45 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Queen was in her father’s vehicle when her mother, Shanitra Seay, stole the vehicle with the child inside, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle is a 2004 light blue Jaguar X-Type with a paper license plate, VIN # SAJEA51C14WD88923.
The sheriff’s office said they may be in the Marine City or Port Huron-area.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.