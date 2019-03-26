L. Brooks Patterson, the outspoken Oakland County Executive, held a press conference Tuesday announcing he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
With family and supporters behind him, Patterson said he will continue in his day-to-day duties while receiving treatment at the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.
“Alex Trebek has nothing on me,” said the 80-year-old Patterson, who received the diagnosis in mid-March. “I’m fighting this cancer to be among the 10 percent who survive it.”
“I will continue to do my job as Oakland County executive alongside the members of my administration who comprise the best team anywhere in government,” Patterson said.
Should anything happen to Patterson that he is unable to perform his duties, Chief Deputy County Executive Gerald D. Poisson would take the oath of office.
Poisson would act as executive until the County Board of Commissioners appointed a successor.
During his tenure Patterson is credited with attracting more than $5.2 billion in private investments and creating more than 90,000 jobs in one of Michigan’s most affluent counties.
He has made it his mission to make Oakland County a prime location to raise a family.
Patterson is in his seventh term as county executive, taking office in January of 1993. He does not plan to run for an 8th term.
