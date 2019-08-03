A spokesman says longtime Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson has died at his suburban Detroit home months after announcing he had pancreatic cancer.
Spokesman Bill Mullan said the 80-year-old Patterson died Saturday at his Independence Township home. He was halfway through a seventh term leading the affluent county, but said in March he would not seek re-election next year.
He had been Oakland County's chief since 1993 and served as its prosecutor from 1973 to 1988. In 1972, he served as attorney for a group opposing a federal judge's order for school busing integration.
The outspoken Patterson had a history of verbally sparring with other regional leaders, especially those in Detroit. He apologized last year after saying he'd rather join the Ku Klux Klan than a group of CEOs he had accused of snatching business from Oakland County to benefit Detroit.
Patterson's daughter Mary Warner said in a statement her father "was a courageous fighter."
