Oakland County now has 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That number is as of 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, according to Bill Mullan, media and communications officer for the county.
Mullan also said there have not been any deaths in Oakland County due to the virus as of Thursday morning.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state had 110 confirmed cases Wednesday afternoon. That number is expected to be much higher after the recent confirmed cases in Oakland County.
Stay with TV5 for the latest information.
