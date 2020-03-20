Oakland County now has 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including a 7-month-old baby.
Those numbers are as of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 20, according to Bill Mullan, media and communications officer for Oakland County.
The baby who tested positive did not need to be hospitalized and is doing well, Mullan said.
The state is expected to release the latest confirmed cases Friday afternoon.
