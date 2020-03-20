The Oakland County Health Department is reporting the county's first death from COVID-19 making the reported death total in Michigan total to four people.
The patient was a 50-year-old male with underlying health issues.
"This is a tragic loss and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family," Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. "This is also an important reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of personal and community-wide efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.”
There are currently 549 reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 202 of those cases are in Oakland County.
