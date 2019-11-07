The Oakland County Health Division has reported its first flu death of the season.
A 69-year-old Oakland County man died, the health department said.
This is the first reported death for the flu season in Oakland County, which began on Oct. 1.
“Vaccination is the most effective protection against the flu,” said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County. “Don’t wait to get the flu shot. Contact your doctor or nearest pharmacy for flu vaccine availability.”
The Oakland County Health Division recommends everyone over the age of six months receive an influenza vaccination.
Flu symptoms include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and vomiting and diarrhea.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said adult flu deaths are not reported to the state. So it is unclear if this is the first adult flu-related death in the state this flu season.
