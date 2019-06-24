Two businesses in Oakland County were broken into in the early morning hours Sunday. Sheriff officials believe they are related.
Deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station in the 7600 block of S. Ortonville Road in Independence Township and a Shell Gas Station on Crooks Road in Rochester Hills.
In both incidents the suspects broke the front glass doors of the buildings and took large quantities of cigarettes.
Surveillance video recorded two suspects entering the buildings, while a third suspect waited in a dark color Pontiac G-6 sedan.
The Oakland County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspects.
One suspect is a white female wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “Queen” in white lettering, wearing a white mask, gloves and a green bandana.
A second suspect is described as a heavy-set white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a black mask. He was also wearing white tennis shoes and bright green gloves.
The suspect who waited inside the car is reportedly a heavy-set man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a cash reward of $1,000.
