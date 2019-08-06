The Oakland University Police Department (OUPD) issued an all-clear advisory after they reported that a man was missing/endangered and may have access to weapons.
The Department advised that Alexander Walker, a former OU student, was last seen on campus on Saturday, August 3.
Per Walker’s family he may be suffering from mental health issues and may be a threat to himself or others.
The family says the 25-year-old may have access to weapons.
The all clear advisory was issued on Aug. 6 at 6:27 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.