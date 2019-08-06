The Oakland University Police Department (OUPD) is warning of a missing/endangered person who was last seen on university’s east campus and may have access to weapons.
The Department is advising that Alexander Walker, a former OU student, was last seen on campus on Saturday, August 3.
Per Walker’s family he may be suffering from mental health issues and may be a threat to himself or others.
The family says the 25-year-old may have access to weapons.
If anyone encounters Walker, do not approach him, and contact the OUPD immediately at 248-370-3331.
Walker is 5’11” tall, weighs around 185 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is known to frequently wear a gray suit with a tie, as well as sunglasses at all hours of the day and night. He is also known to frequently carry a backpack.
Walker is currently homeless and does not have access to any vehicles, according to police. He has been banned from campus and is subject to arrest for trespassing if found there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.