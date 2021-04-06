Oakland University is now requiring all on-campus students to get vaccinated against coronavirus, but not all colleges and universities plan on making vaccinations a requirement.
Before Oakland University students planning to live on campus return on Aug. 27, the school is mandating they're vaccinated.
"I want to be sure that every student who lives in our residences, just like in my own home, is as safe and healthy as possible," University President Ora Hirsch Pescovitz said.
It’s a measure Pescovitz said she feels was entirely necessary.
"That is your greatest risk, is to be living in proximity with someone who's not vaccinated," she said.
But does she think other universities will follow suit?
"Yes, I do,” Pescovitz said. “I think that other universities are going to want to do the same thing, I hope so."
A spokesperson for CMU said the university has no plan to require students, faculty, or staff to be vaccinated, but that they are strongly recommending every member of the community be vaccinated.
"Each institution might be going about it a different way. I just think that it's important that making sure that they are available to those that want them is top priority," said Katie Prebelich, CMU student body president.
She doesn't think a vaccine requirement is necessary but having hers gives her peace of mind.
"It does make me feel a lot more comfortable knowing that a lot of those around me are in the process of getting vaccinated and that we're one step closer to hopefully having a somewhat normal school year next year," Prebelich said.
TV5 also reached out to the University of Michigan, Northwood University and Saginaw Valley State University and none of them have a vaccine requirement.
