Students who live in residence halls at Oakland University will be required to wear a device that will monitor their vitals in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The BioButton is a disposable device that measures the wearer’s temperature and other vital signs.
The university said students who live in residence halls must wear one.
“It provides additional information for health screening. The button will be used in conjunction with the daily health assessment to determine if you are able to participate in campus activities. The individual data will remain private to the wearer and is not shared with others,” the university said on its website.
Additionally, residents must undergo COVID-19 testing prior to moving into the residence halls.
Resident students will be provided with a health kit at move-in that includes a thermometer and a washable face cover.
To learn more about the safety measures being taken in the residence halls, click here.
