Former president Barack Obama joined democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Saturday in Flint for the first time this election cycle.
At the drive-in rally, he delivered some of his harshest critiques of President Trump yet.
"He's still worried about his inauguration crowd being smaller than mine. It really bugs him,” Obama said. “He's still talking about that. Does he have nothing better to worry about? Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? Was he traumatized?"
As he slammed Trump for his response to the pandemic, Obama called out Detroit too.
"You remember when republicans were saying, let Detroit go bankrupt? You remember that? Now they might as well be saying let america get COVID," Obama said.
Biden mentioned Flint's water crisis in his speech as part of his plan to fix the nation's infrastructure.
“To modernize infrastructure so you can turn on the faucet and clean water comes out. And what happened in Flint will never happen again anywhere in America," Biden said.
Outside the rally, Biden supporters had the same message about the coronavirus as the two men inside--Trump didn't do enough.
"this COVID stuff is unreal,” one supporter said. “If I would of knew anything like this was happening i would tell my loved ones to protect themselves. Did he? No."
The duo moved on to Detroit later in the day, stumping with musician Stevie Wonder and encouraging people to vote.
