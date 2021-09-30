The CDC said there is urgent action needed to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among pregnant women.
Less than a third of all expecting mothers have been vaccinated meanwhile tens of thousands of them have been hospitalized and dozens have died because of the virus.
Andrew Wagner is a OBGYN at Women's OBGYN in Saginaw Township.
"You have to explain the science. And it's not about what we feel about the vaccine or what we think we know about the vaccine on the internet. You have to follow the science. And the science says it's very clear, we should strongly recommend these vaccines to pregnant moms," Wagner said.
He fully supports the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control that urges pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
"There's an increased chance of hospitalization, an increased chance of entering or being admitted to the ICU, and increased chance of using a ventilator, needing a ventilator, all of which pose significant problems for a pregnant mom," Wagner said.
Wagner said the vaccine won't harm the baby. He also said side effects for pregnant women are similar to the rest of the population.
"You're going to feel the same things that we feel when you get naturally sick and that's kind of what we want. And so sometimes people have this sense of the vaccination can make you sick, it doesn't make you sick, it turns on your immune system, so you won't get sick," Wagner said.
Wagner is quick to point out the CDC's recommendations fall in line with the American College of OBGYN and the Society for Fetal Medicine. He said pregnant women who get vaccinated are protecting three generations: themselves, their baby, and its grandparents.
That is why he is urging everyone who is reluctant to get the shot to roll up their sleeve.
"The big picture it's very clear. The evidence is all done, it's in. We got to stop denying it, just accept it, that's it not how we feel about something, it's what we call the science, and the science points us to vaccination," Wagner said.
These articles get more dystopian and depressing by the day. More gate keeping, more false info, more fear. WNEM has been leading the front locally for the disservice our community. We are paying attention and will not forget.
