Michigan Sugar Company will invest millions of dollars to improve water quality, and reduce odors at its Bay City factory as part of a settlement with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ).
In a release, Michigan Sugar said the settlement pertains to a lawsuit brought against the company by the MDEQ on Aug. 31, 2017.
Michigan Sugar will pay $562,500 in fines and environmental restoration costs in the deal.
“These dollars are in addition to millions more Michigan Sugar Company has invested at its Bay City factory in recent years to install the latest technology available in our industry,” said Mark Flegenheimer, President and CEO of Michigan Sugar Company. “These investments are specifically designed to ensure that we can continue to boost the economy and create jobs in Bay City, while minimizing our environmental impact.”
The company will also plant more than 100 trees in a vegetative barrier to reduce dust and noise levels along the eastern edge of the factory.
Also as part of the settlement, Michigan Sugar will invest to help restore two rock reefs in the Saginaw Bay.
Restoration of the reefs is expected to be completed in 2019 after the Environmental Protection Agency awarded the project a $1 million grant earlier this year.
The project is expected to provide protected spawning areas, and nursery habitats for fish, including walleye and whitefish.
According to the release, officials said they believe the natural rock reefs in the Saginaw Bay were buried 75-to-100-years ago.
“We are excited to be investing in a project certain to have a long-lasting, positive environmental impact on one of the most significant natural resources in our beautiful state,” said Flegenheimer. “While we are certainly pleased to have the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality lawsuit behind us, we are even more pleased that the negotiated settlement allows us to invest in a project to boost the Lake Huron fishery and spawn further economic development in the Great Lakes Bay Region.”
The reefs are expected to be about an acre, made up of about 5,230 cubic yards of rocks measuring up to 8 inches, according to the DNR.
The “Coreyon Reef” will be about 11 miles west of Sebewaing; and the “Saginaw River Mouth Reef” will be established near the mouth of the Saginaw River in Bay City.
