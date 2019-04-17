Michigan’s residents are against Governor Whitmer’s 45-cent gas tax. According to a recent poll, 75-percent are opposed to it.
On Tuesday, March 5th, Gov. Whitmer proposed a 45-cent gas tax. She immediately received backlash, with one resident creating a petition to stop the proposed tax.
“As far as standing’s go we’re actually number 40 in the country for allocation of funds from gas taxes to the actual road commissions to be able to build these projects,” Aaron Johnson, creator of the change.org petition said. “If we stand together being a republic we can make things change. We don’t have to sit back and listen to people that are in office and let them tell us what to do.”
New polling released by the Marketing Resource Group shows that Gov. Whitmer’s 45-cent gas tax has stalled with Michigan voters.
According to the poll, 75-percent of likely voters oppose the tax hike.
The poll was conducted from April 9-13 and it surveyed 600 likely voters.
Despite widespread outrage to the plan and Whitmer’s struggle to find support, she is threatening to shut-down State government if her plan is not passed.
The Governor has also publicly stated that she is not willing to negotiate on an alternative proposal unless her preconditions are met, including a massive $2.5 billion revenue increase.
