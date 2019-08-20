Sentencing has been delayed for four of the teenagers involved in a deadly rock-throwing case. They have been given more time to enter into a Cobbs agreement.
Mark Sekelsky, Trevor Gray, Mikadyn Payne, and Alexzander Miller appeared in court on Aug. 20. While in court, they were granted more time to enter into a Cobbs agreement.
A Cobbs agreement is an agreement concerning the sentence if the defendant or defendants plead guilty or no contest.
The four teens previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Kenneth White's death. Following that, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah ruled the teens will be sentenced as adults.
The teens now have until Sept. 15 to take back their plea or to submit a new Cobbs agreement.
Their next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 24.
The fifth teen, Kyle Anger, was already being prosecuted as an adult.
Anger is accused of throwing the rock that killed White in October of 2017.
