Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rocky Hensley is no stranger to lending a helping hand.
“I told them I’m an off-duty deputy, I can help,” Hensley said.
So, when he saw 2-year-old Vivian in distress at the mall he sprang into action.
“I noticed that she had saliva coming down both of her cheeks,” he said. “So, I picked her up and made sure that she wasn’t choking on anything. Then rolled her on her side she wouldn’t aspirate on anything. And not even 10 seconds later she rolled her eyes back in her head and she stopped breathing.”
The scary scene played out earlier this month in the food court at Great Lakes Crossing mall in Auburn Hills.
Vivian's mom says they were on a field trip and her daughter started to run a high fever.
Before they knew it, she was unresponsive, that's when Hensley came rushing over.
“With her size with CPR we only use two fingers,” Hensley said. “I gave her approximately 30 compressions. After about 30 compressions or so she took a deep breath and started crying."
Breaths of relief for Vivian's mother who talked to Hensley and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson Wednesday by phone to send her gratitude.
"I’m so thankful that he was there," she said. "It was completely his choice to come over. His wife was amazing too, she sat there and held my hand and we are so grateful to both of them."
Vivian's mom says she is doing well and recovered from the incident.
Hensley says he was just doing his job.
"If we see something we just want to act and that’s what we’re supposed to do, help," Hensley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.