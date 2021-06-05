An off-duty firefighter and his friend were able to help save two people from Forestville in a marine water rescue in Lake Huron according to the Sanilac County Sherriff’s Office.
On Saturday around 12:26 p.m. Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call about a sailboat type vessel that was turned over in Lake Huron and they saw subjects in the water not able to right their vessel.
The Sanilac County Sherriff’s Office Marine Division, Coast Guard, and Port Sanilac Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. An off-duty Port Sanilac Firefighter, Matthew Washe and his friend Quentin Hooper were boating on a personal vessel.
The two men heard the call on an emergency radio and went towards the location of the capsized vessel. They were able to locate the subjects before the Marine Division arrived.
Washe and Hooper assisted a 67-year-old man from Forestville and his 62-year-old wife onto their personal boat. They were taken to Delaware Park and met with medical personnel from Port Sanilac Fire Department and Marlette EMS.
Marlette EMS transported the couple to Deckerville Hospital for treatment related to hypothermia symptoms.
Wind played a factor in their sailboat overturning according to the sheriff’s office. Both the subjects were wearing flotation devices.
