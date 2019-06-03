An off-duty female Detroit police officer was found shot to death Sunday night inside a home in Garden City.
Another person was found outside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.
That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Garden City police are treating it as a domestic incident and said there is no danger to the public.
It happened just before midnight on Belton near Cherry Hill Road in the Detroit suburb.
