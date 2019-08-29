A Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated with his child in the vehicle.
Michigan State Police said troopers were dispatched to a home in Merrill shortly after 1 a.m. on August 4 for reports of family trouble.
A woman claimed she and Deputy Ryan Stockford had gotten into a verbal argument.
While troopers were en route, the woman told troopers Stockford left in his vehicle, intoxicated, with his 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle.
She also said he had a loaded pistol in the vehicle, according to MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser.
The caller also said Stockford was heading to a home in Thomas Township.
When troopers arrived, Kaiser said they found his vehicle in the driveway.
Troopers made contact with him inside a home, and troopers said he was visibly intoxicated with red, watery eyes.
Kaiser said Stockford refused a field sobriety test, but did submit to a preliminary breath test, which indicated he was over the legal limit.
He cooperated with troopers and was taken into custody without incident, according to Kaiser. He then was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
Stockford has been charged with operating while intoxicated with a person in the vehicle under the age of 16, and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.
The child was turned over to a family member, according to Kaiser.
