An off-duty police sergeant and his wife are being credited for possibly saving an elderly man’s life.
Sgt. James Bush with the Gaylord Post was off duty on Thursday, Oct. 31, when he received a call from his wife at about 9 p.m. She was returning home from passing out candy at a Halloween event at their church.
Troopers said she informed her husband that there was a vehicle stuck off the roadway on Bass Lake Landing south of Bass Lake Trail in Chester Township with footprints in the snow.
Sgt. Bush loaded his personal truck and drove out to the scene where he saw the footprints leading away from the vehicle. Troopers said a dog and cat were left inside the vehicle.
According to troopers, Sgt. Bush followed the tracks and located the 79-year-old driver, a man from Royal Oak, on a two-track east of the main road where he was slumped over kneeling in the snow with slurred speech and not wearing any shoes.
The man could not stand. Sgt. Bush picked him up and helped him out to the main road and placed him in his truck.
Troopers said the man was disoriented and did not know which direction his cabin was. He began shivering uncontrollably once he started to warm up.
Sgt. Bush called 911.
Otsego County EMS arrived along with troopers from the Gaylord Post and MSP.
Sgt. Bush moved his truck to the ambulance door and the man was transferred to the ambulance. After about 30 minutes of warming in Sgt. Bush’s truck, EMS workers obtained an internal body temperature of 92 degrees and the man was transported to the hospital.
The 79-year-old told troopers that he had been in the snow since about 7:00 p.m.
MSP attempted to start the vehicle to warm up the animals and saw that the vehicle’s fuel tank was empty. If it were not for Sgt. Bush’s wife call and the fast response of Sgt. Bush, the outcome may have been different.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.