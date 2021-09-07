A state trooper is being recognized for his quick actions after saving a life while off-duty on Aug. 31.
While at his home, Michigan State Police Trooper Nathan Selley noticed his dog was alerting him to something out of the ordinary. When he checked around his home, he heard a faint female voice asking for “help.” Selley, who lives in a rural, heavily wooded area, searched for the call for help and found a 77-year-old woman lying face down in the driveway near her home.
The woman sustained serious injuries to her arms, hands, and face, including a compound fracture to her right arm.
Selley immediately rendered aid and called 911. The woman, who lives alone, had fallen, possibly two days before and was in a confused mental state. The emergency room physician who provided care said she would not have survived if she had not been located by Selley.
Selley remained at her side until other first responders arrived.
The woman was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment where her daughter met her.
