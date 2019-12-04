An office is opening up in Saginaw Township for supporters of President Donald Trump.
It features President Trump-themed holiday items.
The goal of the store is to get more people out to vote in the 2020 presidential election.
“It feels great,” said Debra Ell.
It’s nearly 11 months away but the 2020 presidential campaign is in full swing. People are now starting to see it on the local level.
The local chapter of Michigan Trump Republicans 2020 just opened the office on Wednesday, Dec. 4. It is located on Bay Rd. in the Bay Plaza in Saginaw Township.
Ell is the regional director for the group said people will find plenty of President Trump merchandise to purchase.
“We do have items here that are actually just cosigned. A Trump supporter that lives in the state of Michigan and makes these things. We opened it up to her so she could share her things with people,” Ell said.
While Ell said being able to buy some Trump stuff is nice, what’s really important is making sure people have the opportunity to register to vote.
“Our first job is to get them in here and get their information. Tell them what’s going on with the campaign, make sure they’re registered to vote, make sure they know how to help others get registered to vote, and get ready for the ground game that’s coming,” Ell said.
Meanwhile, Democrats in Saginaw County are also getting ready for 2020.
State Representative Vanesa Guerra said, “Democrats in Saginaw County have been active in canvassing neighborhoods and encouraging voters to register for absentee ballots. Saginaw Democrats have also focused on precinct delegate training so that we can engage more people in the process to recruit and empower democratic party volunteers.”
Pundits are calling Michigan a key battleground state in the next presidential election.
No matter where you stand, every vote count.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got a lot of voters to get registered, a lot of doors to knock on, a lot of information to share,” Ell said.
The office is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with holiday items leaving after December 21st. The office will remain open until the 2020 presidential election.
