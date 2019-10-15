A police officer in Florida went above and beyond the call of duty recently to help a Michigan family in need.
Miami-Dade Officer Jose DeLeon was at the bus station when he noticed a man, woman, and four kids.
He could tell something was wrong.
The man told him they had been kicked out of a relative’s house and they had no money, no food, and no way to get back to their home in Michigan.
Deleon sprang into action to raise funds for the family, getting his fellow officers to pitch in and help.
"I was super proud of them. They all chipped in some of their own personal funds and like I said we were able to give it to the mother. She started to cry, the father started to cry, and we even started to cry, and were just happy to be able to do that for them," DeLeon said.
On top of raising money, the officers took the family to a local homeless center.
The folks at the center were able to get plane tickets to get the family back to Michigan.
