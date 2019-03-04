Michigan State Police are investigating a crash involving an officer from the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department.
On Sunday, March 3 at 8:10 p.m., MSP Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post were sent to the two-vehicle crash in Isabella County.
The investigation shows the on-duty officer was eastbound at the intersection of Broomfield Road and Isabella Road when a northbound driver, a 65-year-old Carson City resident, disobeyed the traffic signal and struck the police vehicle.
Occupants in the patrol vehicle were treated and released from McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.
The Carson City resident sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Midland.
Troopers were assisted by Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Central Michigan University Police Department, and MMR.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.