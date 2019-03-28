A Saginaw Township Police officer received a standing ovation at a fundraiser dedicated to him and other first responders.
On Thursday, March 28, Jeff Koenig, Saginaw Township Police Officer, was celebrated by all his friends and colleagues at Horizon’s Banquet Center located in Saginaw.
Officer Koenig was shot in the face while attempting to make a routine traffic stop on Jan. 22.
“We’re so thankful that he’s alive and doing well, and we’re so thankful for the support from the community that’s come together for one of our officers in need,” Donald Pussehl, Saginaw Twp. Police Chief said.
“He’s doing so much better, but I don’t think that anybody can really fathom what it was that went through his mind when this all happened, to get back out there and to stop a car, I can’t imagine what that’s going to be like. He hasn’t even been cleared to go to work. He’s got a lot of physical therapy yet, we’re just hoping he will return to full him, because he’s a great police officer,” Sheriff William Federspiel, with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department said.
All the money raised at the event will go to his family.
TV5 would like to thank Officer Koenig for his service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.