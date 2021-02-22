Two years after Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeff Koenig was shot in the line of duty, he's returned to work.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl confirmed Koenig was cleared to return to "light duty" inside the department this past Friday.
On Jan. 22, 2019 Koenig was performing a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. on Tittabawassee Road near Bay Road in Kochville Township when he was shot in the jaw and the right shoulder area by Joshua Rosebush.
After the shooting, Rosebush left the scene, sparking a manhunt that spanned several counties. Koenig was taken to the hospital in critical condition and went through several surgeries at the University of Michigan.
Koenig was released from the hospital to recover at home on Feb. 5, 2019.
In September 2019 a jury convicted Rosebush of assault with intent to murder and 25 other charges. He was sentenced to 75 to 150 years in prison.
