Four people were hospitalized, including a police officer, after a crash involving three vehicles in Genesee County.
The crash happened on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lapeer Road.
The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup truck collided with another pickup truck and then struck a Davison Township police cruiser head-on.
The Davison Township Police Department said the officer was taken to Hurley Hospital by ambulance where he was listed in stable condition.
Both pickup truck drivers and a passenger inside one of the pickup trucks were all taken to Hurley Hospital.
Police said their conditions are unknown at this time.
The officer involved in the crash was not responding to a call for service and was on his routine patrol.
At this time in the investigation, alcohol or narcotics are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Michigan State Police are investigating this incident.
The Davison Township Police Department plans to release more information as it becomes available.
