A 13-year-old boy, who will arrest your heart. Meet Officer Ford Randall.
He got a ride in a cop car, a chance to sit in the chief's chair and presents. Ford held his 13th birthday party at the Saginaw Police Department.
"His birthday wish was to be a police officer for a day, and he got to come down here and visit with us,” Officer Douglas Stacer said. “We helped him accomplish that task."
Melissa Dukarski from Mobile Medical Response helped make this happen for Ford.
"I've actually known Ford for several years,” she said. “His ultimate dream has always been to be a first responder, whether it's ems, fire or pd. This is something he thoroughly loves."
And first responders like Melissa and Doug say being able to help Ford is heartwarming and Ford's love for police and EMS helps them too.
"This is what the job is all about, you make an impact,” Stacer said. “Even if it's just one person like ford that really appreciates what you do."
"It makes you feel really good,” Dukarski said. “It makes you feel proud of the job you do for somebody who loves it that much to kind of spend some time with you."
Ford says next year, he's planning to have his birthday party at the fire department.
